Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,130 ($14.76) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,336.64 ($17.46).

Get Vistry Group alerts:

LON VTY opened at GBX 1,148.50 ($15.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,190.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,217.33. Vistry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 750.50 ($9.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Vistry Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.