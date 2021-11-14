Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Visteon by 231.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Visteon by 88.7% in the second quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Visteon by 10.2% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 4.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 7.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VC opened at $124.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.25 and a beta of 2.05. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $91.61 and a 1 year high of $147.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visteon news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $238,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VC shares. Bank of America downgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

