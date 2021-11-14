Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Macy’s by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 8.0% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 2.6% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on M shares. OTR Global raised Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 37.27%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

