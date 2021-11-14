Virtu Financial LLC Sells 526 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 16.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $64.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.90. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $67.29.

