Virtu Financial LLC Sells 18,695 Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) by 60.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,695 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 21,490.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,445,000 after buying an additional 83,169 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Cim LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 60,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 71,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 15,536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TMV opened at $57.07 on Friday. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $50.98 and a 12 month high of $86.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average is $63.95.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

