Virtu Financial LLC Sells 15,798 Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,798 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

Get Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of LVHD stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $38.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.