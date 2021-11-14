Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 96,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCCU. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCCCU opened at $10.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

