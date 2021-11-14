Virtu Financial LLC Buys 9,349 Shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU) by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $56.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.35.

