Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 5,603 Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,871,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,421,000 after purchasing an additional 527,570 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 58.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 876,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,197,000 after buying an additional 323,879 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,179,000 after buying an additional 264,882 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 56.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,091,000 after purchasing an additional 125,980 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on GTLS. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.28.

Chart Industries stock opened at $191.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.65 and a 1-year high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.