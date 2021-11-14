Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MicroVision by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MicroVision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in MicroVision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MicroVision by 1,042.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in MicroVision by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MVIS opened at $9.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 3.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.98. MicroVision, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 1,460.44%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MVIS. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroVision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

