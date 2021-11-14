Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,442 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 114,045 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 106,922 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after buying an additional 95,701 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 61,907 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 48,203 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VKTX. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $6.15 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

