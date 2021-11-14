VIDT Datalink Price Up 4.5% Over Last Week (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 14th. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00001611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $51.40 million and $13.14 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00052145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.21 or 0.00220243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00086968 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT Datalink is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

