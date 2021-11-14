VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

VICI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.65. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VICI Properties news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 3,400 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

