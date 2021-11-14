ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price objective cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VIAC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.52.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

