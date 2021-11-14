Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of VRCA stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 44,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,575. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.06.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) by 2,540.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Verrica Pharmaceuticals
Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.
