Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of VRCA stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 44,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,575. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.06.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) by 2,540.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRCA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.