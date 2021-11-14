Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.34% of Veritone worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VERI. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 271,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the first quarter valued at $1,170,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 797.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 81,538 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 122.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 255,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after buying an additional 141,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VERI opened at $34.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 3.05. Veritone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 79.19% and a negative net margin of 87.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

VERI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Veritone in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

