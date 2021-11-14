Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Reduced by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,584 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $697,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $285,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $145.32 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.88 and a fifty-two week high of $145.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.25.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

