Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.9% of ELM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $203,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $1,973,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 114,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Finally, blooom inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $284,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $109.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.60. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.23 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.