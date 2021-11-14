Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,616,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Mesa Air Group were worth $15,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the second quarter worth $120,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after buying an additional 86,123 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 387,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 75,063 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 74.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MESA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $302.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

