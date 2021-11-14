Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 105,627 Shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.07% of Beam Global worth $15,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Beam Global by 14.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BEEM opened at $32.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $220.37 million, a PE ratio of -38.75 and a beta of -0.07. Beam Global has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.52.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 89.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

