Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,112,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 167,415 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Iteris worth $14,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 29.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iteris by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Iteris during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iteris by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Iteris by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 21,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI opened at $5.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.17 and a beta of 1.34. Iteris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $7.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iteris, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iteris Profile

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

