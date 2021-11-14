Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 714,605 Shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) by 267.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 982,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714,605 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.65% of GT Biopharma worth $15,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTBP. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $891,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. 21.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GT Biopharma alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBP opened at $5.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00. GT Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $19.73.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GT Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

GTBP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of GT Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GT Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

GT Biopharma Company Profile

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for GT Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.