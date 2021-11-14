Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,209,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 391,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in KemPharm were worth $15,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KemPharm by 3,242.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,495 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of KemPharm during the second quarter valued at about $3,132,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter valued at about $1,956,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter valued at about $1,637,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of KemPharm during the second quarter valued at about $931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

Get KemPharm alerts:

In related news, CEO Travis C. Mickle purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,271 shares in the company, valued at $305,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,380 shares of company stock valued at $56,744. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

KMPH stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. KemPharm, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. KemPharm had a negative net margin of 37.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KemPharm, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH).

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.