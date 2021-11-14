Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 278,762 Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 278,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,502,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000.

NYSE BAMR opened at $61.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.56. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

