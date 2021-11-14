VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 900,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,236,000 after buying an additional 1,919,366 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,922,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,200 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $22,529,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,999,000 after purchasing an additional 682,015 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,731,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,176,000 after purchasing an additional 474,875 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSX opened at $31.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.15. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $33.39.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

