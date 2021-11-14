Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s share price fell 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.70 and last traded at $47.99. 28 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 66,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.90.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VALN. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valneva in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,138,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $659,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

