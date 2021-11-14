Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s share price fell 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.70 and last traded at $47.99. 28 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 66,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.90.
A number of brokerages recently commented on VALN. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valneva in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.64.
Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.
Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.