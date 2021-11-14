UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UWM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UWM.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06.

UWMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UWM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in UWM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

UWMC opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.76. UWM has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UWM (UWMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.