USDK (USDK) Market Cap Reaches $28.68 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. One USDK coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a total market cap of $28.68 million and $134.43 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDK alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00071596 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00073869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00096813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,922.57 or 1.00420496 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,583.63 or 0.07089842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.