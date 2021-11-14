US Capital Advisors Downgrades Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to Hold

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was downgraded by equities researchers at US Capital Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $7.44 target price on the energy company’s stock. US Capital Advisors’ target price points to a potential upside of 42.80% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWN. Raymond James raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.01.
SWN opened at $5.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $5.96.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at $7,966,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 219.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,213 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after buying an additional 1,456,997 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,915,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 13.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 479,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 58,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,012,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 152,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
