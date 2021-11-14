US Capital Advisors Downgrades Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to Hold

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was downgraded by equities researchers at US Capital Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $7.44 target price on the energy company’s stock. US Capital Advisors’ target price points to a potential upside of 42.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWN. Raymond James raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.01.

SWN opened at $5.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at $7,966,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 219.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,213 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after buying an additional 1,456,997 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,915,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 13.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 479,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 58,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,012,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 152,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

