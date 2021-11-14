UREEQA Price Tops $0.40 (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $11.10 million and $83,258.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UREEQA has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00071007 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00074979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00097008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,207.16 or 1.00698122 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,502.79 or 0.07061869 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

