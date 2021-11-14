Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $143 million-$158 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.24 million.

NASDAQ UEIC traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.52. 73,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Electronics has a 12-month low of $35.23 and a 12-month high of $65.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average of $48.12.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $155.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.07 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.75.

In related news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $161,631.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,312 shares in the company, valued at $979,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Electronics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 92.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Universal Electronics worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

