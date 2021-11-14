United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €36.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UTDI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.90 ($42.24) price target on United Internet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on United Internet in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on United Internet in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on United Internet in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €44.19 ($51.99).

Get United Internet alerts:

Shares of ETR UTDI opened at €35.00 ($41.18) on Wednesday. United Internet has a 1-year low of €31.35 ($36.88) and a 1-year high of €39.34 ($46.28). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €33.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.