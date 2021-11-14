UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.84.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UCBJY. UBS Group upgraded shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of UCB in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.84 target price for the company.

Get UCB alerts:

UCB stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average of $53.99. UCB has a one year low of $44.41 and a one year high of $61.96.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.