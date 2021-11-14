UBS Group Increases AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target to $118.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $112.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on APP. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.71.

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $112.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $116.09.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.78 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Herald Y. Chen acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $1,175,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 844,768 shares of company stock valued at $77,003,802. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APP. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,251,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,450,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,007,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

