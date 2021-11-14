UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,829 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Welbilt worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 4,865.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter worth $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 2,214.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 18.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $443,705.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $556,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,774 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WBT opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Welbilt, Inc has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.28.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

