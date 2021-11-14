UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.54 Million Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 134.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,237.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Shares of KNSL opened at $203.65 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $252.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.67.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total value of $502,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.