UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 15,344 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,344 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Arconic worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arconic in the second quarter worth $36,000. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in Arconic by 29.3% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 25,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Arconic by 1.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Arconic by 38.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,273,000 after buying an additional 149,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Arconic in the second quarter worth $7,741,000. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.49. Arconic Co. has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

