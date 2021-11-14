Ubex (UBEX) Market Cap Reaches $2.12 Million

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Ubex has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $835,251.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00018450 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.67 or 0.00238984 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001046 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.