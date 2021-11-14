Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67. Tyson Foods posted earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year earnings of $8.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $8.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $7.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tyson Foods.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.23. 2,791,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,397. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $60.52 and a 12 month high of $83.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 55,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 289.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,440,000 after acquiring an additional 722,000 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

