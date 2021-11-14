Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,470 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 266.7% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 11.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWST. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

TWST opened at $116.48 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.23 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.73 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $318,808.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,956.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Banyai sold 20,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $2,115,897.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,508,764 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

