Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Oppenheimer

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.93) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TPTX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.60.

Shares of TPTX opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.42. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 76.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,650,000 after acquiring an additional 315,322 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 119.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 907,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,823,000 after acquiring an additional 494,755 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 862,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,283,000 after acquiring an additional 53,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 26.8% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,595,000 after acquiring an additional 25,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

