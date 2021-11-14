Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.50.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59. The company has a market capitalization of $899.39 million, a P/E ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.11.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $376.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,750,000. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,328,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 2,277.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after acquiring an additional 627,419 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,679,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,613,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

