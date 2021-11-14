Tudor Pickering Reaffirms Buy Rating for Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ)

Tudor Pickering reiterated their buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$57.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. ATB Capital reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$39.50 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$54.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$62.02.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$52.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$48.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.27. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$25.81 and a 1 year high of C$55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

In other news, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.96, for a total value of C$501,100.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,745 shares in the company, valued at C$1,341,333.44. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.07, for a total value of C$494,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,562,937.47. Insiders have sold 183,972 shares of company stock worth $8,727,969 in the last quarter.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.