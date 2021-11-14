TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will report $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. TTEC posted earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $1,611,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,300 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $364,188.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,550,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,913,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,108,052 in the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

TTEC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.39. The company had a trading volume of 96,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $113.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.76.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.48%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

