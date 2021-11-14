Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Howard E. Rubin Sells 1,532 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Howard E. Rubin sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $129.99 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.74 and a 52-week high of $131.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.49 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.80.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 40.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

