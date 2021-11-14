Truist Securiti Weighs in on Vericel Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Vericel in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Brodovsky now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,180.00 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.54 and its 200 day moving average is $52.74. Vericel has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $252,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,002,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vericel by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Vericel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vericel by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vericel by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Vericel by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

