Trinity Network Credit Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $70,800.00 (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 14th. One Trinity Network Credit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Trinity Network Credit has a market capitalization of $492,550.52 and approximately $70,800.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Trinity Network Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trinity Network Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trinity Network Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

