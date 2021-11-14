Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.60. Trimble also reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trimble.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

In other news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $5,304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,260,638. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $305,299.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,578.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,537 shares of company stock valued at $18,560,380 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

TRMB opened at $86.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.14 and a 200-day moving average of $84.33. Trimble has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $96.49.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trimble (TRMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.