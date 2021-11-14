Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.87

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.87 and traded as high as C$0.96. Trillium Gold Mines shares last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 55,534 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 9.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.87. The stock has a market cap of C$36.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27.

About Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM)

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

