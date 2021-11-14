Trex (NYSE:TREX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

TREX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price target on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.00.

TREX opened at $129.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.67. Trex has a 1 year low of $69.35 and a 1 year high of $134.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trex will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $448,638.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $262,813.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,423. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 560.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the second quarter worth $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 28.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 2,258.1% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

